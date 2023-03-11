India's jalebi of friend & foe

Who are India’s allies, friends or enemies/adversaries in the world today? That Pakistan and China are adversaries is simple enough. But it becomes tougher when it comes to allies or friends. Then we get into the truly cluttered business of friends of adversaries and adversaries of friends. And also, where an adversary is the closest friend of a friend who’s the sworn enemy of an ally and also, at the same time, the most critical ally of an enemy. I know, I know it is messy. Let me try to declutter.