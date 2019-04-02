India's leap in the space

Prior to the televised 10-minute address in Hindi on the noon of March 27 by the Indian prime minister, few had expected that he would be announcing the beginning of a new space age for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India had successfully conducted an anti-satellite missile test, lauded the scientific establishment, emphasised that this was a measure for national security without contravention of any international law and assured that the step wasn’t aimed towards any specific state. The exercise, dubbed as “Mission Shakti”, represented a Direct Ascent ...