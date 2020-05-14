India's 'new deal' moment

Never let a good crisis go to waste,” attributed to Winston Churchill, is now an oft-repeated cliché in many economic commentaries on the present Covid-afflicted situation.

But it does come embedded with an important message — that such epochally challenging situations should ideally stir policy-makers to move out of the cocoons of conventional wisdom and craft “out-of-the box” solutions, as relevant to the times. The trillion rupee question now is the total amount of the “stimulus package” that is truly required to prevent the Indian economy ...