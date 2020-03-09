India should stock up oil and take advantage of low prices, says expert

In late 2014, Saudi Arabia blocked calls from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to reduce production. Since the shale revolution and idea of oil being displaced by electric vehicles, people were worried that 'peak oil' was being replaced by 'peak use for oil' theory, and therefore Saudi Arabia did not want to give up market share by lowering production.

Instead, they wanted to let the markets rebalance. They were also hoping that the rebalancing will reduce prices, making shale production unsustainable, and make them kings of the oil world ...