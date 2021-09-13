Inflation tax over and above the oil tax

The aggregate private consumption has fallen to the extent that in the April-June quarter this year it was at a level that was last seen in April-June 2017-18. If disaggregated, there are reasons to believe that the consumption of the poor and the middle class has fallen, and not just stagnated over the last few years.

The usual perception is that the low consumption is entirely due to the difficulties in the economy that are related to Covid-19 or at best these are related to the slowdown in the growth process even before we were hit by Covid-19. However, there is another important ...