Jyotiraditya Scindia is Arjuna of Madhya Pradesh battle: BJP's Babulal Gaur

Members of more than 10 political parties were present during the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Former Chief Minister and (BJP) leader was on the stage with a bunch of leaders. When Gaur saw Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia, he reached out to him and said, “Aapne to Mahabharat ke Arjun ki tarahchakravyuha tod diya” (you broke through our defence like Arjuna). Unfortunately, Gaur got his mythology a bit wrong. While Arjuna and Krishna knew how to get in and out of a chakravyuha, it was Arjuna son's Abhimanyu who actually broke in during the battle of Kurukshetra, but died because he didn't know how to get out.

There is much talk in New Delhi on the women's reservation Bill, which would reserve a third of all seats in Parliament and state legislatures for women. At least some had the bright idea to launch a 'National Women's Party' on Tuesday in New Delhi, with the tagline that it was a "party of mothers". Its guiding light is 36-year-old Shweta Shetty, who claims to be a doctor. The party will demand 50 per cent reservation for women in legislatures. Shetty said her party would welcome men as well if they agreed to its ideology.

Poking fun at IL&FS

At an event to celebrate two years of the institution of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, M S Sahoo, chairman of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, couldn't resist taking a jibe at the beleaguered IL&FS. He said: “The road to success is always under construction but we must not get it built by IL&FS.” The government took over Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd in October as defaults by the infrastructure group and its subsidiaries triggered fears of a contagion in the financial markets.