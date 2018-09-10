Kerala floods: Warning of times to come

Think of God’s own country. It is a land of mountains, rivers, paddy fields and oceans. Bountiful and beautiful. But think of this same country in a world that is malignantly unsustainable.

Both because people who live in this land have not cared to ensure that the environment is protected and also because our world is climate-risked. What happens is what happened in this God’s own country, Kerala, in August this year. It drowned. Ravaged by swollen rivers, decimated by landslides. It is understood today that the cost of this flood will be so enormous that it is like ...