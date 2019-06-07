Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on curing cancer and the perils of a divisive society

I like to spend a lot of time on the beach. Scuba diving. Snorkeling. But that's when I have a little time, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw confesses.

When they do happen, these rare trivial pursuits don't usually lead her further than the Maldives or Thailand — destinations close to India. The founder and chairperson of Biocon, India's largest bio-pharmaceutical company, is hosting a lunch for Business Standard at Biocon's Dining Hall, called what else, Fine Dine. Outfitted in a silk waistcoat with a dark dress, the 60-something entrepreneur is a Bengaluru native. She was ...