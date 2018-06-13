Kumaraswamy rejects Modi's challenge, says 'development fitness' priority

The #HumFitTohIndiaFit took an interesting turn on Wednesday when Prime Minister tossed the challenge at Chief Minister H D This comes barely a month after Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) formed an alliance with the Congress in replied that he was “more concerned about the development fitness” of the state. Considering has had a bypass surgery, his party felt that the PM was mocking their leader. JD(S) National General Secretary Danish Ali said: “If physical fitness is the sole concern, then we should have ‘pehelwans’ (wrestlers) or bouncers as prime ministers and chief ministers. People elect a prime minister or chief minister to govern. The focus should be on the well-being of the development of the state and the country.”





Sleepless nights

residents are having sleepless nights, thanks to construction work carried out by the Mumbai Corporation. Even though it remains a suspense as to when the Mumbai Monorail, which has been delayed by several years, will start in Mumbai, the corporation has already sought permission from Bombay High Court to start excavation work at night. A previous order issued by the HC did not permit construction work at night. However, with an eye on elections, it seems the government wants to show action on the ground and work even during the night. That it is not pleasing the residents — who expect a peaceful sleep — is a different tale.

Changing names

Change is in the air. After was renamed after Deen Dayal Upadhyay, a junior minister of state sent a letter to suggesting that the name of Jawai Bandh station in Rajasthan be changed to Sumerpur. Meanwhile, name changing hasn’t been limited to railway stations alone. It has now extended to publications as well. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is mulling change of names of some of its publications that are used by civil services aspirants for competitive exams. Sources say the idea for revamping the publications was floated when was the I&B minister.