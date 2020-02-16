Law on temporary workers to fee on telecom towers, here're key court orders

SC to review law on temporary workers The Supreme Court has decided to revisit the law on regularisation of temporary and daily workers as its earlier judgments are not harmonious regarding the power of labour and industrial courts. The order was passed in five appeals against judgments delivered by the high courts of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madras and Uttarakhand.

The high courts were ordering regularisation following the Supreme Court judgment in the 2015 case, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation v Petroleum Coal Labour Union. However, in the new set of appeals, ONGC vs Krishan Gopal, a ...