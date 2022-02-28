Learning from the Ukraine experience

The plight of Indian students stuck in Ukraine, mostly enrolled for medical education and desperate to get back home, is under the spotlight. Hundreds of students have taken shelter in bunkers and are running out of money and food.

Others have undertaken the long and dangerous trek on foot to the Poland or Romania borders in the hope of crossing over to a safer country from where they can be evacuated. Social media is full of appeals from stranded students. It has also brought to the fore the old question: Why do so many Indian students go to study medicine, engineering, and other ...