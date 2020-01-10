Lensman Steve Winter on his iconic shots, big cats and love for Indian food

It was the twenty-fourth day of sitting atop this elephant in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh tiger reserve for Steve Winter, one of the world’s most celebrated wildlife photographers and a big cat specialist. Balancing his camera with its 600-mm lens and a tripod on a shifty elephant which was getting uneasy under the summer sun, Winter was worried yet calm, when suddenly he saw what he had been waiting for all these days.

The tiger cubs had just emerged from the trees with their mother to play. Radio silence. Winter had already composed the prized shot in his mind and managed to ...