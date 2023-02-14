Lessons from the Ukraine war

February 24 will mark one year of the war. The question is no longer who will win or lose the war, but rather what could lead the warring sides to end the blood-letting without having to admit defeat, or indeed exhaustion. For this, intensive and imaginative diplomacy is indispensable and the lead in this must be taken by a country or countries that are invested in neither side. could be one such country. It could also lead a group of influential middle powers, such as Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa and perhaps even Turkey, to try and broker a cessation of hostilities, if not a peaceful outcome.