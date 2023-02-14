JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Unmet needs in telecom, activity in IT sector & more
Business Standard

Lessons from the Ukraine war

The war represents a failure of diplomacy, but the forthcoming G20 summit is an opportunity for diplomacy to redeem itself

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | G20 summit | Ukraine civil war

Shyam Saran 

Shyam Saran

February 24 will mark one year of the Ukraine war. The question is no longer who will win or lose the war, but rather what could lead the warring sides to end the blood-letting without having to admit defeat, or indeed exhaustion. For this, intensive and imaginative diplomacy is indispensable and the lead in this must be taken by a country or countries that are invested in neither side. India could be one such country. It could also lead a group of influential middle powers, such as Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa and perhaps even Turkey, to try and broker a cessation of hostilities, if not a peaceful outcome.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 22:13 IST

