Let's get graphic

Gone are the days when graphic novels were crudely dismissed as glorified picture books for adults, especially those who were not smart enough to wade through tomes full of text. Today, these books are not only being taken seriously by publishers and reviewers but also being studied in schools, colleges and universities. This recognition has come thanks to the work of Art Spiegelman, Marjane Satrapi, Orijit Sen, Sarnath Banerjee, Alison Bechdel, Amruta Patil, Neil Gaiman and many other graphic novelists.