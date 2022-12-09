Let's get graphic

Gone are the days when graphic novels were crudely dismissed as glorified picture books for adults, especially those who were not smart enough to wade through tomes full of text. Today, these books are not only being taken seriously by publishers and reviewers but also being studied in schools, colleges and universities. This recognition has come thanks to the work of Art Spiegelman, Marjane Satrapi, Orijit Sen, Sarnath Banerjee, Alison Bechdel, Amruta Patil, Neil Gaiman and many other graphic novelists.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 22:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU