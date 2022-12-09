JUST IN
A more interesting election ahead
Quantum computing: Progress amidst hype
Defence industry perks up: India's decades-old ambition and its paradoxes
A new legislation for women's representation: The need of the hour
Capital gains tax: A capital conundrum
Net zero transition for $7 trillion
A difficult year with worse to follow
Three polls, three parties, three outcomes
G20 presidency gives India opportunity to showcase its ed-tech leadership
RBI policy: Here is why the central bank needs to stop raising rates
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Wealth & inequality as derivatives of time
Business Standard

Let's get graphic

From history to sports to business, authors and artists are exploring graphic non-fiction as a literary form

Topics
graphics | BS Opinion | arts

Chintan Girish Modi 

Follow this columnist
Chintan Girish Modi

Gone are the days when graphic novels were crudely dismissed as glorified picture books for adults, especially those who were not smart enough to wade through tomes full of text. Today, these books are not only being taken seriously by publishers and reviewers but also being studied in schools, colleges and universities. This recognition has come thanks to the work of Art Spiegelman, Marjane Satrapi, Orijit Sen, Sarnath Banerjee, Alison Bechdel, Amruta Patil, Neil Gaiman and many other graphic novelists.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on graphics

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 22:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.