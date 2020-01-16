Letter to BS: Arrest of J&K cop raises several disturbing questions

The arrest of the (J&K) Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh while ferrying two terrorists to Delhi in the run-up to the Republic Day raises several disturbing questions. It is disconcerting that despite such a murky background, the officer continued to enjoy the confidence of his seniors.

His arrest has ignited the controversy with doubts being cast on the veracity of the official version of the of 2001. That despite the purported chilling revelations by about Singh forcing him to take one of the five Pakistani terrorists involved to Delhi and arrange his stay and other logistics ahead of the terror strike, it is intriguing why the Central Bureau of Investigations did not probe the matter to ascertain if Singh was in touch with one of the terrorists. S K Choudhury Bengaluru



