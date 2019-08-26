Letter to BS: Arun Jaitley's life was much more than his term as FM

This refers to the editorial “The Jaitley era” (August 26). Arun Jaitley, the former finance minister, was a man of many parts — an astute politician, a legal luminary, a much-respected parliamentarian and a multi-tasker who handled diverse portfolios in the Narendra Modi cabinet. Given his genius, it is improbable that he would have favoured the introduction of demonetisation without proper planning or the implementation of GST so soon after demonetisation. But his commitment to Narendra Modi was total and he did his best to justify them. The execution of GST and navigation of the deliberations of the GST Council are a tribute to his superlative negotiation skills, strong relationships he built with Opposition leaders and his power of persuasion.

Y G Chouksey, Pune





can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number