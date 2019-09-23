Letter to BS: At 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston, PM endorses Trump 2.0

From all appearances, the “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston was a big success. It was a visual treat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his address to the rapturous applause of the audience. The bromance between Modi and US President was in full display in Houston. They made a mutual admiration club heaping praise on each other. With his words “Abki baar Trump sarkar”, Modi has endorsed Trump’s candidacy, apart from certifying that Trump “made America great again”. It was a deviation from the hitherto followed policy of non-partisanship vis-a-vis the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. The PM opined that Article 370 “benefitted separatists and terrorists”. He proclaimed that “discrimination against Dalits is now past history”. We couldn’t agree more with Modi when he said, “Diversity is the strength of our democracy”.

