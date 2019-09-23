Letter to BS: At 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston, PM endorses Trump 2.0

JUST IN
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk around NRG Stadium waving to the crowd during the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event, Sunday. Photo: AP/PTI

From all appearances, the “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston was a big success. It was a visual treat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his address to the rapturous applause of the audience. The bromance between Modi and US President Donald Trump was in full display in Houston. They made a mutual admiration club heaping praise on each other. With his words “Abki baar Trump sarkar”, Modi has endorsed Trump’s candidacy, apart from certifying that Trump “made America great again”. It was a deviation from the hitherto followed policy of non-partisanship vis-a-vis the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. The PM opined that Article 370 “benefitted separatists and terrorists”. He proclaimed that “discrimination against Dalits is now past history”. We couldn’t agree more with Modi when he said, “Diversity is the strength of our democracy”.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 22:07 IST

