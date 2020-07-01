Letter to BS: Axing of Chinese apps by govt has hurt dragon's ego

The axing of Chinese apps by our government undoubtedly has hurt the dragon’s ego because within hours of the action, it showed displeasure. Taking a jibe, the editor of Global Times, the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece, said, “even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can't really find many Indian goods”. It reveals their imperialistic trade mentality and an arrogant assumption that without China there is no global business and trade. As China gives first priority to trade, it has to be assumed that anything against its products and business will hurt it emotionally and economically.

Now, our government will have to execute the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme on a war footing and with the support of our huge population and the right guidance, it will have to make the dream of a strong economically sound and self-reliant India come true. With a very huge market, a huge skilled labour pool and abundant resources -- a big percentage of which is yet untapped -- we can definitely achieve that goal.

M Pradyu Kannur

