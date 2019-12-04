Letter to BS: Bajaj's remark must be dismissed as example of party politics

I refer to the news item " criticism can hurt national interest: FM" on December 2 about what (pictured) said regarding the government. His statement that industrialists are not confident of criticising the government should be dismissed as an instance of party politics. The way some Congressmen have jumped to support him is proof that the statement is not from an industrialist but from a politician. The allegation is that an atmosphere of intolerance has been created. This is completely false. A similar fassade had been created earlier during the time of the NDA 1.

There is no instance where a corporate person has been harassed for criticising the government. Bajaj is trying to capitalise on incidents such as the arrest of P. Chidambaram and a few others. The courts have remanded them in custody. Bajaj cannot certainly claim that the highest courts are also in cahoots with the government.

Finance Minister Sitharaman is right in saying that false propaganda like that of will harm the interests of the country. Rahul Bajaj's statement should not be given undue importance and must be dismissed as a political stunt.

Sukumar Mukhopadhyay via email

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number