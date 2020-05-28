Letter to BS: Bickering over flyover name in Bengaluru makes no sense

This refers to the Chinese Whispers item “Why ” (May 28). Bi­cke­ring by the Opposition parties in Karnataka over the naming of a 400-metre flyover at Bengaluru’s Ye­la­han­ka, built with an investment of about Rs 34 crore, makes little sense. One just fails to see the reason for Si­dda­ra­ma­iah, former chief minister and le­ader of the Opposition, claiming that the move to name the flyover after Vinayak Damodar was an insult to the freedom fighters of the state. He even urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to name it after someone from Ka­rnataka. What an irony! Was Veer Sa­varkar not one of the greatest freedom fighters of India? By the way, what Si­ddaramaiah has to say about the Co­ngress naming most of the premier institutes, key government organisations and airports after Indira and Rajiv Gandhi?

Vinayak G Bengaluru



