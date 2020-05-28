Letter to BS: Bickering over flyover name in Bengaluru makes no sense

JUST IN
Business Standard

Was Veer Sa­varkar not one of the greatest freedom fighters of India?

Business Standard 

Veer Savarkar statue | Wikimedia Commons

This refers to the Chinese Whispers item “Why Savarkar?” (May 28). Bi­cke­ring by the Opposition parties in Karnataka over the naming of a 400-metre flyover at Bengaluru’s Ye­la­han­ka, built with an investment of about Rs 34 crore, makes little sense. One just fails to see the reason for Si­dda­ra­ma­iah, former chief minister and le­ader of the Opposition, claiming that the move to name the flyover after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was an insult to the freedom fighters of the state. He even urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to name it after someone from Ka­rnataka. What an irony! Was Veer Sa­varkar not one of the greatest freedom fighters of India? By the way, what Si­ddaramaiah has to say about the Co­ngress naming most of the premier institutes, key government organisations and airports after Indira and Rajiv Gandhi?

Vinayak G Bengaluru


First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 22:37 IST

