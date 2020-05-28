Letter to BS: Bickering over flyover name in Bengaluru makes no sense

-
-
This refers to the Chinese Whispers item “Why Savarkar?” (May 28). Bickering by the Opposition parties in Karnataka over the naming of a 400-metre flyover at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka, built with an investment of about Rs 34 crore, makes little sense. One just fails to see the reason for Siddaramaiah, former chief minister and leader of the Opposition, claiming that the move to name the flyover after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was an insult to the freedom fighters of the state. He even urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to name it after someone from Karnataka. What an irony! Was Veer Savarkar not one of the greatest freedom fighters of India? By the way, what Siddaramaiah has to say about the Congress naming most of the premier institutes, key government organisations and airports after Indira and Rajiv Gandhi?
Vinayak G Bengaluru
