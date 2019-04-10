JUST IN
Letter to BS: Direct cash transfer may weaken country's fiscal position
Letter to BS: BJP manifesto offers less than 4-fold increase in growth rate

The average annual growth of this expenditure during the five years of the Modi government would be 16%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, in New Delhi (PHOTO-DALIP KUMAR)
Why manifestos lose credibility”, published on April 10, had erroneously mentioned that the government's capital expenditure and internal and extra-budgetary spending by public sector enterprises were estimated at Rs 6 trillion in 2013-14. The correct figure is Rs 4.5 trillion.

Consequently, the average annual growth of this expenditure during the five years of the Modi government would be 16 per cent, and not 10 per cent. The BJP manifesto, therefore, promises a little less than a four-fold increase in the growth rate in five years. The errors are regretted.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 21:07 IST

