Letter to BS: BJP-PDP divorce smacks of political opportunism

Permit me, for once, to differ with parts of your excellent editorial “Abandoning Kashmir” (June 21).

You have yourself stated that “the original BJP- coalition was itself an odd decision” and “how poorly the BJP- coalition has managed the sentiments of the people of the state”. So, a great mistake was made by both the parties — admittedly an opportunistic decision by both to form the government. The combine gave it a good try, failed miserably and realised it was a bad decision. Now, when the wants to make amends, you bill it “political opportunism”! Isn't that unfair?

Everyone has the right to experiment and to learn from their mistakes. Why should the ruling party be denied this right?

Looking at what is happening in the Valley, it is perhaps a good decision to have Governor’s rule in the state — at least for a short while till tempers cool down and people realise what is best for them.

It may be a good idea to have a longish spell of Governor's rule and make the people — and political parties — face reality. We could even consider suspending the “temporary and transient article 370 of the Constitution” for a couple of years. I understand this is within the ambit of “presidential powers” to do so.

People of the Valley must learn to integrate with the national mainstream. It will prove to be in their own interest.

Krishan Kalra Gurugram

