Letter to BS: Can 'Sikka deja vu' end up in major setback for Infosys?

This refers to “Infy assures clients in whistle-blower case” (October 29). Infosys is by now too familiar with whistle-blowers and has had a disproportionate share of adverse corporate publicity compared to its peers and suffered sharp attrition of stock value. In this unsettled IT scenario, a Sikka déjà vu could end up in a major set-back for Infosys. In that episode, internal and external inquiries unanimously cleared Vishal Sikka of misconduct. Previously, the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher had concluded that there was no incriminating evidence to suggest that Sikka or any other employee of Infosys had profited from the said acquisition of Panaya. The role of the founders was unfortunate as they lost faith in the systems of their own creation and worse they chose to intervene beyond their remit. Salil Parekh then took over after Sikka and just two years later, a whistle beeps. This too may well turn out as unfounded but then the damage is already wrought in the market. The founders must quickly provide the reassurance unlike earlier. Surely, Infosys deserves it.

R Narayanan Navi Mumbai

