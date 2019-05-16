JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Infra investments: Getting the mojo back
Business Standard

Letter to BS: CEA should at least do a reality check on job, GDP numbers

The CEA cannot attribute the high unemployment figures to a sampling methodology

Business Standard 

unemployment, jobs

This refers to “The narrative of joblessness at its highest in decades is misinformed” (May 16). It is surprising to see the chief economic advisor (CEA) simply brushing aside the very valid concerns on joblessness and economic growth. Professional bodies such as the National Sample Survey Office and Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, who have a proven expertise in analysing economic data, have highlighted a very grim unemployment situation. Moreover, their conclusions only corroborate a job crisis that is already very apparent across all sectors. The CEA cannot attribute the high unemployment figures to a sampling methodology. As regards economic growth, when we are faced with an IIP growth in negative territory and an export growth at a dismal 0.64 per cent, it is difficult to understand the reason behind the CEA’s optimism. Political parties will always interpret economic data according to their convenience but one would have expected the CEA to have at least done a reality check.

S B Bhalerao, Mumbai

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 22:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements