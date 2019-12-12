Letter to BS: Citizenship Bill will push northeast people to the brink

This refers to “Anti-CAB protest rock northeast” (December 11). Amid intensifying protest in most parts of the northeast, both the houses of Parliament went ahead and cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) without giving much thought to the concerns of the people of the northeast. Over the years the very demography of this region is threatened because of the continuous influx of Our identity, language, culture is at stake. We have become a minority in our own country.

However, CAB in the current form will push the indigenous people of the northeast to the brink. As I write 1,000 km away from my homeland, back in Assam, there is an indefinite curfew, internet has been suspended and the Army is on the standby. The nation should condemn this.

Nilabh Mahanta, New Delhi

