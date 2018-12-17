Letter to BS: Climate change conference hit differentiation hurdle

This refers to “Climate talks hit differentiation hurdle” (December 15). The attitude of the developed countries is one of arrogance and cunning. The developed countries are historically responsible for the high level of carbon emissions and it is only ethical to get them to fund the cleansing. The emphasis should also be on investing in technology in the developing countries for this purpose. The major deviations, omissions and dilutions of clauses violate the basic tenets in the Further, the attempt by developed countries to exempt smaller island nations and least developed countries from this fiscal responsibility is an attempt to divide the G-77 group to arrive at a fresh and diluted agreement. India’s opposition to the proposed draft, singling out individual underdeveloped and developing countries, is also fully justified as it violates the principle of equity.

C Gopinath Nair Kochi

