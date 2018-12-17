Letter to BS: Climate change conference hit differentiation hurdle

-
ALSO READ
Document this: Climate change talks in Katowice split over question
Katowice meltdown: Switzerland calls India, Africa Group proposals 'crappy'
AILAC group breaks developing country unity at Katowice climate talks
Climate deal not possible if rich nations don't pay up: Katowice negotiator
Egypt, Germany tasked to sort differences over climate finance in Katowice
-
This refers to “Climate talks hit differentiation hurdle” (December 15). The attitude of the developed countries is one of arrogance and cunning. The developed countries are historically responsible for the high level of carbon emissions and it is only ethical to get them to fund the cleansing. The emphasis should also be on investing in technology in the developing countries for this purpose. The major deviations, omissions and dilutions of clauses violate the basic tenets in the Paris Agreement. Further, the attempt by developed countries to exempt smaller island nations and least developed countries from this fiscal responsibility is an attempt to divide the G-77 group to arrive at a fresh and diluted agreement. India’s opposition to the proposed draft, singling out individual underdeveloped and developing countries, is also fully justified as it violates the principle of equity.
C Gopinath Nair Kochi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU