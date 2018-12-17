JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Let SC's verdict be duly respected by all concerned
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Climate change conference hit differentiation hurdle

The major deviations, omissions and dilutions of clauses violate the basic tenets in the Paris Agreement

Business Standard 

Global Warming

This refers to “Climate talks hit differentiation hurdle” (December 15). The attitude of the developed countries is one of arrogance and cunning. The developed countries are historically responsible for the high level of carbon emissions and it is only ethical to get them to fund the cleansing. The emphasis should also be on investing in technology in the developing countries for this purpose. The major deviations, omissions and dilutions of clauses violate the basic tenets in the Paris Agreement. Further, the attempt by developed countries to exempt smaller island nations and least developed countries from this fiscal responsibility is an attempt to divide the G-77 group to arrive at a fresh and diluted agreement. India’s opposition to the proposed draft, singling out individual underdeveloped and developing countries, is also fully justified as it violates the principle of equity.

C Gopinath Nair Kochi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, December 17 2018. 00:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements