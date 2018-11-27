Letter to BS: Cong is obstructing construction of a Ram temple, says PM

Addressing an election rally in Alwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress was obstructing the construction of a in Ayodhya. It must be noted that the 2014 were contested by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the plank of development and sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas. The temple issue was not on their priority list then. But as the 2019 are approaching, various leaders of the BJP and the are making statements on the issue. A clear and visible attempt is being made to reinvigorate the topic despite the matter being sub judice. I fear that this issue will create communal unrest, causing irreparable harm to the common citizens. The political class may gain from this but it will ultimately be the common citizen of the country who will suffer in case there is unrest or rioting. I also wonder if the construction of the temple will be a panacea to all our problems such as unemployment, poverty, hunger, inequality and terrorism.

Vikas Kamat, Margao

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number