Letter to BS: Congress should support SP-BSP in UP, not upset the applecart

There can be no second opinion that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got the jitters after the new alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) took shape. By agreeing to share seats equally among themselves, the two parties have seen to it that no fissures erupt between them in the future. Though the seat-sharing formula set by the SP and BSP has left the Congress party high and dry, the grand old party should support the Mayawati-Akhilesh combine instead of trying to tilt their applecart by contesting all the 80 seats.Such a move will only help the saffron party.
Tharcius S Fernando Chennai
