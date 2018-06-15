Letter to BS: Cut-throat competition among telcos is fair, may the best win

Your front page report “Airtel, Jio bring battle to your doorstep” (June 14) by Surajeet Das Gupta is a precursor of the shape of things to come. About time, India and Indians get used to the idea of real cut throat competition. And, why not? It's all good for the customer. This battle should be very interesting to watch.

This is how business is done in all free market economies and should be done in India too. Here's a deep pocket guy trying to disrupt the telecom market and he seems to have met his match in person with someone who had the first mover advantage; someone who has hands-on experience of this business and personally knows all the nitty-gritty involved. It is great that now — instead of crying on the shoulders of the government and the regulator — Sunil Mittal has decided to meet Mukesh Ambani heads on. Airtel has huge advantages and is trying to keep pace with the latest technology. Hopefully, they will also keep on upgrading their infrastructure. Growth in volumes can reduce costs drastically and by passing on the benefits to the consumer nothing can stop them from increasing their customer base exponentially. There is still enough head room in the domain. May the best man win.

Krishan Kalra

Gurugram