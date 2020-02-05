JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

The great expectations challenge
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Ease of paying tax is important for living, doing business

Nobel prize-winning economist Richard Thaler would approve - if you want people to do something, make it easy, he said

Business Standard 

Tax

The changes proposed in Budget to the personal income tax system — simplified for incomes up to Rs 15 lakh per annum, the taxpayer’s charter, the reduced interface with tax bureaucracy — indicate a welcome move towards easier compliance that could widen the tax net. Taxpayers with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh will now have an option of paying taxes at a lower rate provided they forgo assorted exemptions. The government’s intention could be to move taxpayers to a low-tax regime with few exemptions, which explains the nudge — doing away with 70 of the 120 exemption categories that income tax payers can currently use to lower their tax liability. I think that the ease of paying taxes is an important consideration in determining ease of living and doing business. The measures mark an effort in this direction. Nobel prize-winning economist Richard Thaler would approve — if you want people to do something, make it easy, he said.

Tarique Anwar, Bengaluru

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 23:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU