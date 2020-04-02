Letter to BS: Global interdependence of economies cannot be wished away

This refers to the editorial “Eco­nomies after Covid-19” (April 2). Now every nation, without exception, can be expected to be looking inward for the next four to six quarters in resetting priorities, policies and budgets. For the past two years, in one form or another, major economies have already been doing precisely that, be it America First or

But the long-established global interdependence of economies cannot be wished away. This aspect will start asserting itself, sooner than later, on the hollow notion of economic sovereignty of nation states to then rediscover the value of international cooperation, be it of trade, economic blocs and so on. Wisdom lies in reanimating these platforms immediately even as individual nations address their domestic concerns. We will require the very best in global leadership to be better prepared for the next inevitable universal cataclysm, be it natural disasters or man-made pandemics.



Sad that it cost us so many lives and resources to discover the abject futility of the World Health Organisation. We cannot afford further costly lessons, be it in global economy, public health or any other.

R Narayanan Navi Mumbai

