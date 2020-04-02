Letter to BS: Global interdependence of economies cannot be wished away

-
ALSO READ
Three ways to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus: Number of cases in India surge to 151, says Health Ministry
Coronavirus LIVE: India likely to airlift its citizens from Wuhan on Feb 26
Coronavirus myths: Here are 12 most common misconceptions busted
Busting myths: As Coronavirus spreads, so do fake WhatsApp forwards
-
This refers to the editorial “Economies after Covid-19” (April 2). Now every nation, without exception, can be expected to be looking inward for the next four to six quarters in resetting priorities, policies and budgets. For the past two years, in one form or another, major economies have already been doing precisely that, be it America First or Brexit.
But the long-established global interdependence of economies cannot be wished away. This aspect will start asserting itself, sooner than later, on the hollow notion of economic sovereignty of nation states to then rediscover the value of international cooperation, be it of trade, economic blocs and so on. Wisdom lies in reanimating these platforms immediately even as individual nations address their domestic concerns. We will require the very best in global leadership to be better prepared for the next inevitable universal cataclysm, be it natural disasters or man-made pandemics.
Sad that it cost us so many lives and resources to discover the abject futility of the World Health Organisation. We cannot afford further costly lessons, be it in global economy, public health or any other.
R Narayanan Navi Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU