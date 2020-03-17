Letter to BS: Gogoi's nomination to add tremendous value to Rajya Sabha

-
The nomination of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi (pictured) to the Upper House by the government of India is a pleasant surprise and will add tremendous value to the Rajya Sabha. It is not long ago that Gogoi, along with three other Supreme Court judges, had gone public with their grievances against the modus operandi of then CJI Dipak Misra in January 2018, defying all past conventions of the apex court and ruffling feathers across Indian judiciary and politics.
After becoming the CJI later that year, Gogoi had set a timeline for the adjudication of the highly sensitive Ayodhya issue, which had been pending for decades, and went on to boldly deliver a historic judgment, just days before his retirement in 2019.
In the present nerve-wracking political environment, where the Indian Parliament is witnessing confrontation between the treasury and opposition benches like never before, the august presence of Ranjan Gogoi shall provide the necessary succor and have a sobering effect.
Mahendra B Jain Bengaluru
