Letter to BS: Gogoi's nomination to add tremendous value to Rajya Sabha

The nomination of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi (pictured) to the Upper House by the government of India is a pleasant surprise and will add tremendous value to the It is not long ago that Gogoi, along with three other Supreme Court judges, had gone public with their gri­evances against the modus ope­randi of then CJI Dipak Misra in January 2018, defying all past conventions of the apex court and ruffling feathers across Indian judiciary and politics.

After becoming the CJI later that year, Gogoi had set a timeline for the adjudication of the highly sensitive Ayodhya issue, which had been pending for de­cades, and went on to boldly de­liver a historic judgment, just days before his retirement in 2019.

In the present nerve-wracking political environment, whe­re the Indian Parliament is witnessing confrontation be­tween the treasury and opposition be­nches like never before, the au­gust presence of Ranjan Gogoi shall provide the necessary succor and have a sobering effect.

Mahendra B Jain Bengaluru

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number