Business Standard

Letter to BS: Govt can still make corrections in Covid relief to save lives

The government is probably apprehensive that support to rural labour may induce the disenchanted workers to delay returning to cities for their livelihoods

This refers to the editorial “The Impact of the Covid epidemic” by Nitin Desai and “The stimulus that wasn’t” by Shreekant Sambrani (May 19). Both the authors are of the view that the authorities should have provided direct financial assistance to the working population instead of engaging in accounting and regulation-heavy processes, which to a large extent would prolong the distress. The government is probably apprehensive that support to rural labour may induce the disenchanted workers to delay returning to cities for their livelihoods. Signs of lobbying by some businesses are already visible leading to the ill-advised attack on labour rights. If the concern is about the financial support landing in the wrong accounts, it should dawn on our leaders that there is no system, which is perfect. It is still not late to make a minor course correction so that many precious hands and lives can be saved from the man-made horror.

Ganga Narayan Rath Hyderabad


First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 23:22 IST

