Letter to BS: Govt has done a wonderful job by overriding the APMC Act

The Narendra Modi government has done a wonderful job by proposing to bring in a central law to override the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee or the APMC Act, which is a main hurdle for farmers in getting a fair price for their produce. Farmers will now be free to sell their produce at competitive prices all over the country thus breaking the shackles of the commission agents in the mandis who were literally extracting “blood” from the farmers all these years. The government deserves to be congratulated for this initiative in the agriculture sector.

Satish Murdeshwar Pune



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number