Letter to BS: Animal health is a major component in agri reforms
Letter to BS: Govt has done a wonderful job by overriding the APMC Act

Farmers will now be free to sell their produce at competitive prices

The Narendra Modi government has done a wonderful job by proposing to bring in a central law to override the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee or the APMC Act, which is a main hurdle for farmers in getting a fair price for their produce. Farmers will now be free to sell their produce at competitive prices all over the country thus breaking the shackles of the commission agents in the mandis who were literally extracting “blood” from the farmers all these years. The government deserves to be congratulated for this initiative in the agriculture sector.

Satish Murdeshwar Pune


First Published: Thu, May 21 2020. 22:59 IST

