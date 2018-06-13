Letter to BS: Govt must not waste or misuse lateral entry to bureaucracy

This refers to "Good move, but...." (June 12). It took government four years to take this bold step but it is better late than never. Our bureaucracy is generalist in nature while the demand today is more technology driven where people who have exposure to such technology platforms will be more handy, and that is why government's move

is welcome.

But it is critical that the whole selection process is transparent and there should not be any political considerations. Since these postings are at the joint secretary-level, chances of the same are very high. Needless to say that there would be resistance from existing but they need to be told that while their unparalleled experienced is not being ignored, the

government needs innovative ideas and fresh thinking to take governance to a new level and fulfill aspirations of millions of people. It is easier said than done, but government will have to do it, they will have to keep in good humor. It is the very first step in the direction of governance reforms.





Bal Govind, Noida



