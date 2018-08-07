Letter to BS: Govt rapidly going ahead with project of inter-linking rivers

-
ALSO READ
Take swift action: Letter to BS on Nirav Modi's fraud at PNB
Letter to BS: Recent regulations may reduce bank's demand for govt bonds
Letter to BS: Pak's biggest problem is lack of social, economic stability
Letter to BS: ICICI Bank reshuffle has left many questions unanswered
Letter to BS: LIC's bailout of debt-laden IL&FS makes little sense
-
The Central government is rapidly going ahead with the project of inter-linking the rivers. Studies across the world have shown that such projects aren’t valuable, rather, have been catastrophic, if not done well. Rivers are natural and disturbing their course by man-made activities may lead to disasters.
It should be borne in mind that most of the major rivers in India, including the Brahmaputra and the Ganga, originate from the Himalayan mountain range, and flow to the seas and oceans. By inter-linking the rivers, the natural course of the rivers would be diverted. Many experts have given negative opinions on such projects.
Moreover, a major portion of rivers like the Brahmaputra lie in the seismic zone. China has control of a vast part of its major tributaries in its territory. It is also building dams upstream, which itself is changing the course of the river. The government must have a relook at such projects and involve the citizens before taking a final call.
A Bhuyan, Assam
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU