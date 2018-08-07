JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Met department cheers, but its track record has been patchy
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Govt rapidly going ahead with project of inter-linking rivers

By inter-linking the rivers, the natural course of the rivers would be diverted

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

The Central government is rapidly going ahead with the project of inter-linking the rivers. Studies across the world have shown that such projects aren’t valuable, rather, have been catastrophic, if not done well. Rivers are natural and disturbing their course by man-made activities may lead to disasters.

It should be borne in mind that most of the major rivers in India, including the Brahmaputra and the Ganga, originate from the Himalayan mountain range, and flow to the seas and oceans. By inter-linking the rivers, the natural course of the rivers would be diverted. Many experts have given negative opinions on such projects.

Moreover, a major portion of rivers like the Brahmaputra lie in the seismic zone. China has control of a vast part of its major tributaries in its territory. It is also building dams upstream, which itself is changing the course of the river. The government must have a relook at such projects and involve the citizens before taking a final call.

A Bhuyan, Assam

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Tue, August 07 2018. 21:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements