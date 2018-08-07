Letter to BS: Govt rapidly going ahead with project of inter-linking rivers

The Central government is rapidly going ahead with the project of inter-linking the Studies across the world have shown that such projects aren’t valuable, rather, have been catastrophic, if not done well. are natural and disturbing their course by man-made activities may lead to disasters.

It should be borne in mind that most of the major in India, including the Brahmaputra and the Ganga, originate from the Himalayan mountain range, and flow to the seas and oceans. By inter-linking the rivers, the natural course of the rivers would be diverted. Many experts have given negative opinions on such projects.

Moreover, a major portion of rivers like the Brahmaputra lie in the seismic zone. China has control of a vast part of its major tributaries in its territory. It is also building dams upstream, which itself is changing the course of the river. The government must have a relook at such projects and involve the citizens before taking a final call.

A Bhuyan, Assam



The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar MargNew Delhi 110 002Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.inAll must have a postal address and telephone number