Letter to BS: Govt should adopt balanced approach in protecting workers

This refers to the article “Labour reforms: NDA has its work cut out” (June 19). Ever since the National Democratic Alliance came to power in 2014 a concerted drive is going on to impress upon the government that labour laws and therefore, labour alone is the big hurdle in economic progress. What is forgotten is that that so many labour laws were created to prevent the exploitation of workforce by the employers. That exploitation has not abated much even now, thanks to the indifferent attitude of the government in their strict enforcement as seen in the violation of the Act pertaining to Contract Labour.
Besides, the changes made by the NDA1.0 government in such laws are seen as mostly pro-employer — such as, the exemption of small organisations from the so-called “inspector raj" though the employees there are more vulnerable to exploitation due to non-existence of trade unions there.
If the government is keen on bringing about statutory reforms, it should adopt a balanced approach in protecting both the employers and the workers.
Y G Chouksey, Pune
