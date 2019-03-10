Letter to BS: Govt should take action against those resorting to violence

The government needs to wake up from its slumber. After the unfortunate Pulwama attack where more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed, there were series of on and intimidation of Kashmiri people. More than 50 incidents of physical attacks, and intimidation have been reported across the nation, with the latest report saying two Kashmiris were assaulted in Lucknow by right-wing men.

Some have even suggested that those who can enforce order were deliberately kept at a distance to ensure such incidents continue to happen and create polarisation. Under this difficult situation, support was lent by Sikh groups in Punjab who ensured safe passage, food and lodging to hundreds of Kashmiri students.

This clearly shows where the government fails, people can succeed in reaffirming faith in the fundamental unity of all religions. Leaving aside the Lok Sabha election, the government should now take stringent action against those resorting to and violence.

S K Khosla, Chandigarh

