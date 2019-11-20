Letter to BS: Grab your popcorn! Rajini, Haasan slug it out to create niche

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu early trends: Palaniswami-led AIADMK may retain power in state
Letter to BS: It's in the interest of Tamil Nadu's youth to learn Hindi
Exit polls project only three seats for ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu
Letter to BS: Caste wrist bands in Tamil Nadu schools unacceptable
Tamil Nadu assembly polls: AIADMK-11, DMK-11, Dhinakaran, Kamal Haasan flop
-
The recent war of words between Rajinikanth (pictured) and the ruling party leaders of Tamil Nadu and the unexpected turn of events with Kamal Haasan clearly points at the heavy dose of “masala” in store for the people of the state. Rajinikanth is known to be a highly disciplined man, straight forward, honest, spiritual and committed and definitely not one who would bow before corruption. From his earlier statements and his hesitation to begin a party unlike Haasan reveals that the actor has no interest in politics.
Haasan has his own ideology and if Rajinikanth joins him won't there be a clash between ideology and principles? They both cannot come together to rule the state. It would be better if Rajinikanth came out with his own plan to mitigate the sufferings of the poor and the downtrodden and then step into the political arena alone like actors-turned-mass leaders MGR and Jayalalitha who worked with the help of grassroots supporters and created a niche for themselves.
M Pradyu, Kannur
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU