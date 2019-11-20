Letter to BS: Grab your popcorn! Rajini, Haasan slug it out to create niche

The recent war of words between Rajinikanth (pictured) and the ruling party leaders of Tamil Nadu and the unexpected turn of events with clearly points at the heavy dose of “masala” in store for the people of the state. Rajinikanth is known to be a highly disciplined man, straight forward, honest, spiritual and committed and definitely not one who would bow before corruption. From his earlier statements and his hesitation to begin a party unlike Haasan reveals that the actor has no interest in politics.

Haasan has his own ideology and if Rajinikanth joins him won't there be a clash between ideology and principles? They both cannot come together to rule the state. It would be better if Rajinikanth came out with his own plan to mitigate the sufferings of the poor and the downtrodden and then step into the political arena alone like actors-turned-mass leaders MGR and Jayalalitha who worked with the help of grassroots supporters and created a niche for themselves.

M Pradyu, Kannur

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number