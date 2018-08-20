Letter to BS: How far Imran Khan will succeed in cementing links with India

This refers to “A peace parable for Imran Khan” (August 18). The biggest challenge for the new prime minister of Pakistan is improving the state of the economy and for that to happen, peaceful relations with India is a must. There is both trade and prepartition links between the two nations. Efforts should be made to strengthen these links but how far will succeed in building peaceful relations with India, only time will tell.

Deendayal M Lulla New Delhi





