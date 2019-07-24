Letter to BS: India's ranking leap in innovation index a great breakthrough

Your front page report “India set to breach top 50 in Global Innovation Index” by Subhayan Chakraborty (July 24) is heartwarming news. That we have climbed from rank 81 in 2015 to, hopefully, less than 50 in 2019 speaks volumes about the glorious work being done by our scientists, engineers, brilliant young innovators and also the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) leading the effort by “making innovation a key objective in policy”. That the index is developed jointly by World Intellectual Property Organization and great universities like Cornell and an equally distinguished business school like INSEAD makes the recognition credible and beyond any political manoeuvring. It is a true measure of all the 80 indicators that go into making this index. That it “provides long term tools that assist countries in tailoring public policies to promote long term growth, productivity and jobs through innovation” makes it a very powerful index.

Here’s wishing all strength to DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek to reach the lofty aim of reaching “the top 10 in all the global indices”. However high and improbable the aim seems as of now, one has to start by dreaming big and then working assiduously towards achieving the same.

Our ranking as “the most innovative country in the Central and South Asian region every year since 2011” further strengthens the credibility of our work in this direction. “Consistently outperforming on innovation relative to GDP” is a wonderful recognition of the great work being done by all those concerned — public and private sectors — in this direction.

Krishan Kalra, Gurugram



