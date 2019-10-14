Letter to BS: India should focus on its economy, be wary of Chinese moves

This refers to “Moving the needle” (October 14). Wearing a veshti or serving coconut water and his image-printed shawl to the Chinese President may look good but in the larger context, it's insignificant. As far as trade deficit with China is concerned, there is not a single reason why China should be concerned at all and the proposed meeting between our finance minister and their vice-president may not achieve the desired results.

It's our headache that we still remain an import-driven economy. China's interests are safeguarded here. We will not become an export-driven economy overnight. Xi might not have spoken about Kashmir but we all know where his priorities lie.

It's an open secret that he would always prefer Pakistan over India and its potential stand at the Financial Action Task Force forum where Pakistan could be seriously penalised, if found not acting against terrorists, will again prove that. Trade and other interests in Pakistan are critical to China. And now with this direct proposed train link between Lhasa and Kathmandu, China has once again given us proof of its growing ambition in this part of the world and what kind of role it wants to play here.

Thus, it is India which needs to be wary of Chinese moves. Our immediate focus should be on the revival of our economy and nothing else. Yes, dialogue and communication are important and should be continued, but it would be better if we bring our economy back on track and also bring normalcy in the valley in the coming months.

V S K Pillai, Kottayam

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number