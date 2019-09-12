Letter to BS: Indian roads cannot match international standards

-
-
This refers to the editorial "Safety on road” (September 12). In addition to the points raised, I am of the opinion that nothing much has been done about educating the children on traffic rules. Once I asked a couple of traffic men on the difference between yellow line and white line on the road, or a firm line and broken line, single line or double line, they could not answer. I am sure half of India cannot answer these.
If we insert a chapter on traffic rules for students of classes 6 and 7, teaching them all about road safety, road signs, dos and don’ts with the help of visuals, it will make an impact on their growing minds and temperament. They’ll learn about the rules and might follow them of their own accord. Further, the quality of roads needs to improve, the traffic signs on the road need to be visible. Our roads cannot match international standards unless measures are taken to improve their quality and the safety of people.
Pramod Dixit, Baroda
