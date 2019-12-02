Letter to BS: Is FM's response to Rahul Bajaj remarks a veiled threat?

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Delayed arrival of Rahul at a meeting sets bad precedents
Letter to BS: Kudos to Bajaj for launching an e-scooter ahead of schedule
Letter to BS: 'Opportunist' Cong is demanding Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh
Letter to BS: No legislation can protect officers from political meddling
Letter to BS: Caste wrist bands in Tamil Nadu schools unacceptable
-
If one of India’s most respected industrialists Rahul Bajaj, known for not mincing his words, says India Inc. is afraid of criticising the Narendra Modi government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and two of his senior cabinet ministers, he should be taken seriously. He was only reiterating in his own characteristic style what the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had earlier said — how a “toxic combination of deep distrust, pervasive fear” was “stifling economic activity and hence economic growth”. He too needs to be taken seriously. It is highly ridiculous for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to raise an alarm that criticising the government “can hurt national interest, if it gains traction”. Does she mean that the government is beyond criticism in a democratic set-up with a Constitution guaranteeing freedom of expression? Is that a veiled threat?
S K Choudhury Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU