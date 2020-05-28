JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Bickering over flyover name in Bengaluru makes no sense

Letter to BS: Making public name of Covid patient is an invasion on privacy
Business Standard

Letter to BS: It's right to ask pvt hospitals to share Covid treatment cost

At least, the private hospitals can waive consultation, laboratory and ward charges

Topics
Coronavirus | Private hospitals | Lockdown

Business Standard 

coronavirus. quarantine, mumbai, medical staff, workers, health, doctors, infra, hospitals, patients

The Supreme Court has rightly questioned private hospitals for not giving free Covid treatment. The growing number of cases has crippled government hospitals. There is a need for the private hospitals to coordinate with the government to tide over the crisis. The Bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, has asked the government to identify and prepare a list of hospitals where Covid patients can be treated free of cost.

At least, the private hospitals can waive consultation, laboratory and ward charges. The cost of medicines can be borne by the patients. In government hospitals also, at least 25 per cent of the cost of treatment and medicines should be borne by the patients. Then people will be careful enough to stay away from infected people. Since the government has been bearing the treatment cost, some people are not following the guidelines. In many places, Covid warriors have also been attacked.

Also, it is unfair to expect private hospitals to attend only to the Covid patients. Those suffering from other diseases should not be neglected. As things stand now, other patients have been badly neglected with some fatalities as well.

K V Seetharamaiah Hassan


Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard, Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and

telephone number
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 22:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU