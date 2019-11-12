Letter to BS: JNU hostel fee should be hiked in a way that it doesn't pinch

This refers to JNU students’ protest over fee hike. There is no doubt that there has been a significant hike in both the hostel room fee and one-time mess fee but we also need to ponder how long will the state exchequer keep funding JNU students’ subsidised education. The monthly Rs 20 fee for a hostel room is something that really needed to be changed -- by how much is something that could have been discussed with the stakeholders. There should be a hike that should not pinch too much as students from all sections of the society come to study there. While the authorities need to revisit the proposed fee hike, students also need to introspect why there should not be a basic hike in their fees when they are being part of one of the most sought after universities in the country. There has to be some rationality in this entire issue.

Bal Govind, Noida

