Letter to BS: Job losses in global economy are becoming a regular feature

This refers to your news item “Bengaluru to London: Deutsche Bank layoffs leave many careers’ hopeless” (July 9). In a global economy, such massive job losses are becoming a regular feature. Lifelong job security has become non-existent, except perhaps in government jobs. While every job loss is traumatic, in the case of layoffs, it is even more so.
One needs to quickly regroup and move forward. The mistake that most commit is in looking for a job similar to the one that was lost. It is here that one needs to be flexible. There are a number of part-time and freelance opportunities available in various industries, which one can locate by referring to job portals. Depending on one’s financial position, one may even consider reskilling oneself to make a mid-life career change. As Helen Keller succinctly put it, “When one door of happiness closes another opens but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.”
V Jayaraman, Chennai
