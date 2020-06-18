Letter to BS: Killing of 20 soldiers is a turning point in India-China ties

The sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers who were killed by the Chinese army along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh is a turning point in India-China relations. India has once again been deceived in exchange for trust. A few days ago, both countries decided to withdraw troops from the Galwan Valley and settle disputes through negotiations to reduce tension but China did not keep the promise and attacked Indian soldiers instead of removing the encroachment. Experts in diplomatic affairs have been constantly warning that there is a difference between the words and actions of China. It specialises in running different lines to expand its dominance. For a few weeks, India had been more active in the area against the mobilisation of Chinese troops. The result of preparing to deal with any possible situation is that our brave soldiers have caused heavy losses to the Chinese troops in a clash without modern weapons.

China, which specialises in hiding information and facts, has shied away from the news of casualties of its soldiers in large numbers. The situation can also turn into a war when there is a serious border dispute between two powerful countries. The events since last month are part of Chinese defence and foreign policy to increase pressure on India. It wants to prevent India from constructing roads or developing the border areas. It also tries to ensure India's importance does not increase in global forums. For this reason, along with supporting Pakistan, it is also provoking Nepal. It’s also trying to reduce India’s economic clout by continuing to invest and trade in neighbouring countries. It also wants to blunt India's growing cooperation with the US, Japan and Australia in the Indo-Pacific region. In such a situation, one should also prepare to beat China's moves at a diplomatic level.

