Letter to BS: Loan waiver not the perfect solution to farm distress

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Respect for dissent is an important pillar of democracy
Letter to BS: Keep farm loan waivers out of poll promise, says Rajan
Letter to BS: Yogi Adityanath must quit over 100 killings by 'gau-rakshaks'
Letter to BS: Here are a few aspects that deserve Jalan panel's attention
Letter to BS: Why HAL was not picked as offset partner in Rafale deal?
-
This refers to the editorial “Waiver politics” (December 31). Quite clearly loan waivers have not proved to be a panacea for farm distress as the agrarian crisis shows no signs of abating despite a slew of waivers announced by various state governments over the past many years.
There is a clear case for moving beyond loan waivers, to ameliorate the distress of the farming community. Farm input costs, that is, the cost of agricultural implements, seeds and fertiliser etc need to be brought down. As the inflation has been around 3-4 per cent for quite some time now, the Reserve Bank of India must think seriously to lower the interest rate.
A lower interest rate will go a long way in reducing the input cost for the farmer. Also, the minimum support price, which is 150 per cent of the input cost, would come down with the lowering of the input costs itself, leaving the government with some capital to invest in other areas.
Further, these loan waivers adversely affect the lending capacity of banks, particularly when the governments do not transfer the waived amount to the banks without delay. So the so-called welfare measure for one sector ends up hampering the growth of another sector as banks find themselves starved of cash to fund those sectors.
Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU