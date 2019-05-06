Letter to BS: Modi, Mamata's 'street-fighting' politics is unfortunate

This refers to “Modi meets his match in Mamata” (May 4). It is unfortunate to see political icons hailing from Gujarat and Bengal being associated with the current brand of “street-fighting” politics. This is ironical because these two states have gifted the world its greatest apostles of peace and universal brotherhood — Mahatma Gandhi, Dayananda Saraswati, Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Swami Vivekanand just to name a few. Subsequently, post-independence both Gujarat and Bengal continued on their enlightened path while making monumental contributions to Indian industry and culture. Hence, one hopes that after May 23, once the rhetoric of the election season has settled down, the aforementioned leaders will make every attempt to reclaim the legacy of their illustrious predecessors.

S B Bhalerao, Mumbai

